CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.31. 3,110,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,140. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.20. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen increased their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

