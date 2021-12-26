Cryptonovae Market Cap Reaches $3.20 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $10,769.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.16 or 0.08062495 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,830.46 or 0.99786910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00052784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,674,203 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

