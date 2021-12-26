Crowny (CRWNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crowny has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $167,216.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00059629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.64 or 0.08070606 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,063.52 or 1.00218026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00052676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

