Critical Review: InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) versus The Competition

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: IIPZF) is one of 317 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $119.41 million $112.46 million 7.13 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $724.82 million $19.67 million 24.02

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 3523 14408 14311 349 2.35

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.20%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 3.53%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 185.45% 15.02% 9.33% InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 16.72% 2.33% 1.95%

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 110.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

