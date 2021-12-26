Critical Analysis: Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) & Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Applied Molecular Transport has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Biosciences has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Applied Molecular Transport and Harmony Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Molecular Transport 0 0 3 0 3.00 Harmony Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Applied Molecular Transport presently has a consensus target price of $80.33, suggesting a potential upside of 452.50%. Harmony Biosciences has a consensus target price of $53.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.30%. Given Applied Molecular Transport’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Molecular Transport is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and Harmony Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Molecular Transport N/A N/A -$66.56 million ($2.26) -6.43 Harmony Biosciences $159.74 million 16.07 -$36.94 million $0.20 219.51

Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Molecular Transport. Applied Molecular Transport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and Harmony Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Molecular Transport N/A -55.65% -51.10% Harmony Biosciences 4.32% 71.05% 22.68%

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats Applied Molecular Transport on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications. It is also involved in developing AMT-126, a GI-selective oral fusion of interleukin 22, which is in a Phase Ia clinical trial for diseases related to intestinal epithelium barrier function defects. The company, through its technology platform, designs and develops various oral biologic therapeutic modalities, such as peptides, proteins, antibodies, antibody fragments, and ribonucleic acid therapeutics. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

