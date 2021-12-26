Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.86.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,911,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Criteo by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,783,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,026,000 after buying an additional 260,213 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,758. Criteo has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

