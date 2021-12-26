Courant Investment Management LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Courant Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 5.0% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 551,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.11. 1,841,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,038. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

