Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,046 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,202 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.