Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Lessened by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,060 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Copart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Copart by 1.7% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

CPRT stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.18. 450,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,726. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

