Contrasting Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) & Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 20.08% 92.24% 31.05% Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atkore and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 1 1 0 2.50

Atkore presently has a consensus target price of $115.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.91%. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.88%. Given Atkore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore is more favorable than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atkore and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.93 billion 1.68 $587.86 million $12.23 8.69 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Summary

Atkore beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

