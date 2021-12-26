ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Decreased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 868,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,893 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,363 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after acquiring an additional 154,974 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $71.19. 3,902,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,194,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

