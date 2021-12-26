Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976,777 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,905,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,032 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,085 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNDT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 716,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,849. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -107.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. Conduent has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

