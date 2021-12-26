Compound One Day Trading Volume Reaches $128.02 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $235.64 or 0.00468568 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $128.02 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,294,163 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

