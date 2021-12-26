Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Holdings Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International comprises about 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $84,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,193,000 after purchasing an additional 438,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,547,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -10.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.