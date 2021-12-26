Comparing Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) & Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Crescent Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $1.03 billion 2.65 -$2.53 billion ($11.20) -4.37 Crescent Energy $112.92 million 22.16 -$165.34 million ($0.42) -29.60

Crescent Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Callon Petroleum. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum -25.79% 40.51% 7.10% Crescent Energy -28.38% 58.50% 8.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Callon Petroleum and Crescent Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 0 8 2 0 2.20 Crescent Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.49%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Crescent Energy.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Crescent Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States. Crescent Energy Company, formerly known as Contango Oil & Gas Company, is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

