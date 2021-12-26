Comparing Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A Teladoc Health -43.60% -1.47% -1.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and Teladoc Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airsculpt Technologies $62.77 million 12.86 $7.58 million N/A N/A Teladoc Health $1.09 billion 13.92 -$485.14 million ($5.77) -16.48

Airsculpt Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Airsculpt Technologies and Teladoc Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Teladoc Health 0 12 14 0 2.54

Airsculpt Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.00%. Teladoc Health has a consensus target price of $178.75, suggesting a potential upside of 87.98%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Airsculpt Technologies.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Airsculpt Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. The company was founded on June 13, 2002 by George Byron Brooks and Gary Wald and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

