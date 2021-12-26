Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $85.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

