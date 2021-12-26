Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD stock opened at $265.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.53. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.