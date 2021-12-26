Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 616 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

NYSE AXP opened at $164.19 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

