Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,770,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,426,574. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $62.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

