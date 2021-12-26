CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 87,500 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,083,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$715,110.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,350.00.

On Friday, December 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 4,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,600.00.

On Monday, December 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,250.00.

On Friday, December 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,250.00.

On Monday, December 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,100.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

MBA stock remained flat at $C$0.65 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.98, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.07 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

