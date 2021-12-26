Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

CSSE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 113,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,363. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.50. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $47.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $410,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,016,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $37,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

