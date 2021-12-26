Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,987,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,929 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 5.5% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.10% of Chevron worth $201,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $116.41. 7,414,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,561,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.35. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.