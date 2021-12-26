Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 56.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 622,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 796,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $63,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 396,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 53,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.5% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

CVX stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $116.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,414,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,561,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.35. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The stock has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.