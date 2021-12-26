Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

CNTA stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 23,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $282,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

