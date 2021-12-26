Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $10.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGAU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CGAU stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,600. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -4.05. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

