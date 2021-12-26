Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $305.28 Million

Analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report sales of $305.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.00 million and the highest is $325.20 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $33.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 801.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.12) EPS.

FUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUN traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. 133,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,885. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

