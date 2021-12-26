Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank cut Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS:MTTRY remained flat at $$0.88 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

