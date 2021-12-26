Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.77 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE CBOE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.00. 316,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.50.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

