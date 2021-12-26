Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5,701.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 976,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 87,541 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $1,333,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 153.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 361,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 219,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.