Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 7,187 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.97. 4,551,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,291,899. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

