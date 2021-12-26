Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,811 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,906 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $21.20 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

