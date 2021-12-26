Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

