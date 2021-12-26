Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHML. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after buying an additional 72,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after buying an additional 49,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after buying an additional 39,702 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after buying an additional 33,912 shares during the period.

Shares of JHML stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $59.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.25.

