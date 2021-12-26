Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 27.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after buying an additional 41,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,654 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.25. 1,501,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,587. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.07. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.