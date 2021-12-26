Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in AbbVie by 15.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $414,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.09. 5,702,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The company has a market cap of $235.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

