Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.07. The company had a trading volume of 180,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.18. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $217.93.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

