Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Welltower by 31.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.79. 1,228,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,368. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.