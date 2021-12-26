Callahan Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.02. 707,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.26. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.31 and a 52-week high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

