Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 9,626 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,831 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

BNS stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,027. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.7817 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

