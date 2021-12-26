Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caleres’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. Caleres reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,533.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caleres.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of CAL stock remained flat at $$21.86 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 411,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 2.54. Caleres has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $495,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $380,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,198. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,527,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 11,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 539,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 534,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after acquiring an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Caleres by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 264,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 236,295 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.