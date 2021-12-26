BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $32,300.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $31,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI opened at $6.33 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 240.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on BurgerFi International in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

