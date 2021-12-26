BSClaunch (BSL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $251,480.00

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $232,069.49 and approximately $251,480.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.66 or 0.08049612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,800.80 or 1.00127695 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00071529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00053144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

