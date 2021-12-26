Bruni J V & Co. Co. Sells 3,199 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up 4.9% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.19% of Citizens Financial Group worth $37,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,244,000 after purchasing an additional 167,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.63. 3,605,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

