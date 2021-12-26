Bruni J V & Co. Co. Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. reduced its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,482 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. U.S. Silica accounts for about 0.5% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.65% of U.S. Silica worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

NYSE SLCA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,788. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $718.12 million, a P/E ratio of -64.20 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.