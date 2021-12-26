Bruni J V & Co. Co. Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises about 3.0% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $22,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.89. 1,286,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,749. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

