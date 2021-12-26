Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 661,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $68.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

