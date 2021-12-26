Brookstone Capital Management Has $39.49 Million Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $39,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,777,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,376,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,349 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,972,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,432. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average of $106.92. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.46 and a 1-year high of $112.95.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

