Brookstone Capital Management Has $15.24 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.39. 1,179,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,139. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

