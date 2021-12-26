Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,090 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $30,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 94,242 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $15,835,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 31,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,253,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

